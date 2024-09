Rainbow falls Mammoth Lakes area

Tourist information:

From the Rainbow Falls Trailhead at the end of the Reds Meadow Road, as well as junctions with the John Muir and Pacific Crest trails, this wide, sandy, extremely popular trail enters the John Muir Wilderness. Another half mile on, inside Devils Postpile National Monument, the trail reaches an overlook above Rainbow Falls on the Middle Fork of the San Joaquin River. A less-used path continues down along the river to the Lower Falls.