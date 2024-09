Beauty surrounding Bodie

When is the best time to see the fall colors?



Beginning to mid-October might be considered the “best” time since there are a variety of colors and places to see - some may still be at peak or just past peak, some will be mid-change, and some will be just getting started. If you have your heart set on seeing a certain area in “peak” colors, of course shoot for that time, but don’t fret - any time during the fall color season is magical and unique.