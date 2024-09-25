Previous
Inyo Craters by 365projectorgchristine
Inyo Craters

The Mono–Inyo Craters are a volcanic chain of craters, domes and lava flows in Mono County, Eastern California. The chain stretches 25 miles (40 km) from the northwest shore of Mono Lake to the south of Mammoth Mountain.
Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific viewpoint and incredible colours.
September 24th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great photo… the chan is huge… lovely colours
September 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing view and colours.
September 24th, 2024  
