Previous
318 / 365
Inyo Craters
The Mono–Inyo Craters are a volcanic chain of craters, domes and lava flows in Mono County, Eastern California. The chain stretches 25 miles (40 km) from the northwest shore of Mono Lake to the south of Mammoth Mountain.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
3
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
in the fall
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific viewpoint and incredible colours.
September 24th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great photo… the chan is huge… lovely colours
September 24th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing view and colours.
September 24th, 2024
