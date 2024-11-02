Sign up
Previous
340 / 365
My attempt
The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in 2020 was a rare astronomical event that occurred on December 21, 2020
It was was trying to capture this event if you look close (very close) you can see it.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
