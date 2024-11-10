Sign up
348 / 365
Grandma it's a beautiful sunset
"Play is a natural medium for self-expression"
Virginia Axline
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Photo Details
Tags
nov memories
Rick Schies
ace
It was, and what a treat to have included the grandchildren
November 10th, 2024
