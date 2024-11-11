Sign up
349 / 365
"Clouds are the sky's imagination"
Terri Guillemets
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
2
1
Dave
ace
I like the empty stillness of the landscape contrasted with the dramatic sky. There's a sense of foreboding.
November 11th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Inspiring
November 11th, 2024
