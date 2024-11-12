Previous
In search for the sun by 365projectorgchristine
350 / 365

In search for the sun

This is what it looked like for us the 2 days before the Solar Eclipse in Waco Tx. It was not good so we left in search for the sun. We found the sun 475 miles away
The 2024 eclipse in Clinton, Arkansas, USA
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
95% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise