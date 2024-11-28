Previous
Daily reminder by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 366

Daily reminder

"The sun is a daily reminder that we too can rise again from the darkness, that we too can shine our own light"
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful… and heartfelt beautiful words
November 28th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Good minimalism
November 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful quote and capture ! fav
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact