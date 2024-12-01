Previous
The North Star will guide us home by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 369

The North Star will guide us home

We will be leaving our Michigan home today and heading back to our California home. I will be off line for about 5 days during our drive home.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact