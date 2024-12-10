Previous
A winter tree by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 373

A winter tree

"A winter tree is a snowflake dressed with grace and bones, a simple miracle to behold on a winters lonely road" -- leading me home
Angie Weiland-Crosby
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Bucktree ace
Beautiful simplistic capture. The tree must be a landmark, being a lonely tree by the road.
December 10th, 2024  
