Previous
Christmas Dinner Train Fun by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 380

Christmas Dinner Train Fun

This was taken 19 years ago not the best photo but one of our greatest memories, thank you for letting me share with you
The train is my husbands childhood's set.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such fun.
December 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! such fond memories !
December 17th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
It’s the time of year for memories. Nice to have an image of the special time.
December 17th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very special train set… super photo of you all. Time goes by pretty quick.
December 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact