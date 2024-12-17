Sign up
Photo 380
Christmas Dinner Train Fun
This was taken 19 years ago not the best photo but one of our greatest memories, thank you for letting me share with you
The train is my husbands childhood's set.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1573
photos
114
followers
106
following
Tags
december joy
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such fun.
December 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! such fond memories !
December 17th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
It’s the time of year for memories. Nice to have an image of the special time.
December 17th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very special train set… super photo of you all. Time goes by pretty quick.
December 17th, 2024
