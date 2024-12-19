Previous
My fathers nutcracker by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 382

My fathers nutcracker

Feed him a walnut and he will crack open a story
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cool looking.
December 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Quite an aggressive looking dude !!
December 19th, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful nutcracker!
December 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact