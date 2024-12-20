Sign up
Photo 383
Photo 383
What does pine cone symbolize?
In classical mythology, the pine cone was a symbol of fertility, representing the farm and forest
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
1
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1582
photos
114
followers
106
following
104% complete
376
377
378
379
380
381
382
383
381
400
107
382
401
108
383
402
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
20th December 2024 4:31am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
december joy
Paul J
ace
Interesting. I like how this looks a little abstract. I wouldn't have guessed it is a pine cone.
December 20th, 2024
