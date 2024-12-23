Sign up
Previous
Photo 386
He's making a list
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
4
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1591
photos
114
followers
106
following
105% complete
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
384
403
385
110
404
111
386
405
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
22nd December 2024 6:43pm
Tags
december joy
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking decoration.
December 23rd, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely decoration
December 23rd, 2024
Fisher Family
A beautiful decorations, stimulating memories of a childhood Christmas - fav!
Ian
December 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful image!
December 23rd, 2024
