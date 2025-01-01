Sign up
Previous
Photo 392
What matters most
My 2025 Guiding Principle Each day, "What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least."
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
2
2
Travels
iPhone 7 Plus
30th December 2024 5:11pm
Tags
new year beginnings
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
January 1st, 2025
Paul J
ace
Very nice photo and a very nice principle to go by.
January 1st, 2025
