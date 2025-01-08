Previous
Feral cats deserve a chance by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 399

Feral cats deserve a chance

She's a sweetie and has adopted us
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Yes, they do; nice feline portrait
January 8th, 2025  
Barb ace
Two of our cats were feral. The boy cat adopted us! :-) He is a sweetie. The other, we rescued when she was still very tiny after our dog killed the mother. :-( She is a beauty! Glad this one has adopted you! What is her name?
January 8th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@bjywamer Cat - from breakfast at Tiffany's
January 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
The perfect name…. I love that movie sooo much.
When a cat adopts me I too shall call it Cat!
January 8th, 2025  
Paul J ace
She looks like a pretty tortoiseshell cat like our Gracie.
January 8th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so cute.
January 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact