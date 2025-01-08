Sign up
Previous
Photo 399
Feral cats deserve a chance
She's a sweetie and has adopted us
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
6
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year
1633
photos
122
followers
112
following
109% complete
View this month »
Tags
being thankful
Harry J Benson
ace
Yes, they do; nice feline portrait
January 8th, 2025
Barb
ace
Two of our cats were feral. The boy cat adopted us! :-) He is a sweetie. The other, we rescued when she was still very tiny after our dog killed the mother. :-( She is a beauty! Glad this one has adopted you! What is her name?
January 8th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@bjywamer
Cat - from breakfast at Tiffany's
January 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
The perfect name…. I love that movie sooo much.
When a cat adopts me I too shall call it Cat!
January 8th, 2025
Paul J
ace
She looks like a pretty tortoiseshell cat like our Gracie.
January 8th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so cute.
January 8th, 2025
When a cat adopts me I too shall call it Cat!