Sky Jump amazing to watch by 365projectorgchristine
Sky Jump amazing to watch

The Sky Tower is a telecommunications and observation tower in Auckland.Since its completion in 1997, the Sky Tower has become an iconic landmark in Auckland's skyline, due to its height and design. It was the tallest freestanding structure in the Southern Hemisphere from 1996 to 2022.
The tower also features the "Sky Jump", a 192-metre (630 ft) jump from the observation deck, during which a jumper can reach up to 85 km/h (53 mph). The jump is guide-cable-controlled to prevent jumpers from colliding with the tower in case of wind gusts.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Diana ace
I doubt I could even watch that, such an amazing capture and perspective of those two daredevils up there!
January 9th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love your pov on this.
January 9th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Great pov
January 9th, 2025  
