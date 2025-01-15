Previous
Waiotapu Thermal Loop by 365projectorgchristine
Waiotapu Thermal Loop

1.9-mile loop trail near Rotorua, Bay of Plenty. Generally considered an easy route, it takes an average of 46 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking and walking.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these great leading lines nd colours.
January 15th, 2025  
