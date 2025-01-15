Sign up
Previous
Photo 406
Waiotapu Thermal Loop
1.9-mile loop trail near Rotorua, Bay of Plenty. Generally considered an easy route, it takes an average of 46 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking and walking.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
1
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Travels
Camera
Canon PowerShot A1200
Taken
5th September 2014 4:35pm
Tags
nz and australia travels
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these great leading lines nd colours.
January 15th, 2025
