So awesome exploring the Great Barrier Reef

Why is Great Barrier Reef so special?

The Reef is home to an incredibly diverse array of marine life, including corals, fish, whales, dugongs, invertebrates, sea turtles, dolphins, sharks, and countless other critters. There are around 9,000 different species all sharing the same space, including 41 species of shorebirds and 20 nesting seabird species.