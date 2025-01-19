Sign up
Photo 410
Great barrier reef seen by air
My mother-in-law was unable to snorkel with us so we sent her out on the helicopter to see the reef by air. She was an adventurous lady and enjoyed seeing the world.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Tags
nz and australia travels
Diana
ace
Oh how magical that must have been! We went diving and only saw it on our approach flight to Great Keppel.
January 19th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Great collage.
January 19th, 2025
