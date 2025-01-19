Previous
Great barrier reef seen by air by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 410

Great barrier reef seen by air

My mother-in-law was unable to snorkel with us so we sent her out on the helicopter to see the reef by air. She was an adventurous lady and enjoyed seeing the world.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh how magical that must have been! We went diving and only saw it on our approach flight to Great Keppel.
January 19th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Great collage.
January 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact