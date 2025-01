Kuranda Scenic Railway

Construction of the railway began in 1886 and was completed as far as Kuranda by 1891. Passenger services began operations on 25 June 1891.Many people died during the construction of the numerous tunnels and bridges of the line. 15 hand-made tunnels and 37 bridges were built to climb from sea level to 328 metres (1,076 ft), up the Macalister Range. Three million cubic metres of earth had to be excavated during construction.