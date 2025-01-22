Sign up
Previous
Photo 413
Seeing the sights along the way to Kuranda
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
4
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1675
photos
124
followers
112
following
113% complete
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
411
430
140
412
431
141
413
432
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Travels
Camera
Canon PowerShot A1200
Taken
11th September 2014 4:09pm
Tags
nz and australia travels
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
January 22nd, 2025
Paul J
ace
Great that you got to visit Australia. Nice photo.
January 22nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
How wonderful… amazing memories
January 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
What a great shot of this fabulous train and scene.
January 22nd, 2025
