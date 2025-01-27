Tranquil waters

We did have a most enjoyable tour

"Enjoy a tranquil 45-minute Wet Tropics calm water cruise on the Barron River in Kuranda aboard the MV Kuranda. The commentary highlights various aspects of the world’s most ancient tropical rainforest in Australia, river life, and history of Kuranda.

A cruise on the Kuranda Riverboat leaves you relaxed and refreshed. The calm waters of the beautiful upland Barron River in Kuranda provide great photographic opportunities whilst your skipper gives you an insight into some of the history of Kuranda, the ancient tropical rainforest, and the animals, reptiles, and birds that reside in this unique area of Tropical North Queensland.

The river is home to a host of wildlife including freshwater crocodiles (Crocodylus johnsoni or Crocodylus johnstoni), turtles, snakes, water dragons and fish, together with over 100 species of tropical birds. Cassowaries are sometimes seen too on the far side of the river."