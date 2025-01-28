Sign up
Previous
Photo 419
A memory-Kuranda Skyrail Rainforest Cableway
Not a good photo but should of seen what I stated with LOL
Restoring photo's is not easy for me
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
3
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1693
photos
126
followers
116
following
114% complete
Tags
nz and australia travels
Beverley
ace
You’ve done a great job… looks like it could have been taken yesterday. Lovely memories for you… soo nice
January 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@beverley365
Thank you
January 28th, 2025
Paul J
ace
Looks like you did a good job with the restoration.
January 28th, 2025
