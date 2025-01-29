Previous
Taken away by 365projectorgchristine
Skyrail Rainforest Cableway journeys through the Wet Tropics Rainforest, home to the world's oldest tropical rainforest, older than the Amazon Rainforest. It was the longest gondola cableway in the world when it was completed in 1995.
Christine Sztukow

@365projectorgchristine
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
January 29th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Looks fabulous. Great shot.
January 29th, 2025  
