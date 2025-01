Birds eye view

To preserve the oldest continuously surviving rainforest in the world, great care was taken during construction of the Skyrail Cableway to ensure endangered and rare species would not be affected. The towers were built in 10m x 10m2 clearings only accessible by foot and the building materials, steel and concrete was delivered via Russian Kamov helicopters. All of this was done to give sightseers a bird’s eye perspective of the rainforest canopy in gondolas capable of seating up to six people.