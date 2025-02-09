Cape du Couedic Lighthouse on Kangaroo Island

The lighthouse which was constructed between 1906–1909, consists of a tower built from 2,000 pieces of local stone, together with three four-roomed cottages to house the head keeper and two assistants with their families. The light characteristic shows two flashes every ten seconds, emitted at a focal plane height of 103 metres (338 feet). A Fresnel lens made by Chance Brothers is used there. For many of its early years the site was inaccessible by land. Stores, materials and equipment brought by boat to Weirs Cove and were hauled up to the lighthouse by a flying fox winching system originally powered by a pair of horses. Today the lighthouse is automated.