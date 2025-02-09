Previous
Cape du Couedic Lighthouse on Kangaroo Island by 365projectorgchristine
Cape du Couedic Lighthouse on Kangaroo Island

The lighthouse which was constructed between 1906–1909, consists of a tower built from 2,000 pieces of local stone, together with three four-roomed cottages to house the head keeper and two assistants with their families. The light characteristic shows two flashes every ten seconds, emitted at a focal plane height of 103 metres (338 feet). A Fresnel lens made by Chance Brothers is used there. For many of its early years the site was inaccessible by land. Stores, materials and equipment brought by boat to Weirs Cove and were hauled up to the lighthouse by a flying fox winching system originally powered by a pair of horses. Today the lighthouse is automated.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Barb ace
Beautiful lighthouse and fascinating background info!
February 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I find lighthouses so fascinating.
February 9th, 2025  
