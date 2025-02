Out and about - Such beauty

"Snelling Beach, on Kangaroo Island stretches over 650 meters and is adorned with fine, light sand. The shoreline is dotted with stone blocks of various shapes and sizes, both on the shore and within the water's embrace. The descent into the sea is gentle, with a bottom that is a mix of sandy and stony textures. Enclosed by stone ledges, the sea remains relatively calm, although it can produce high waves during windy conditions."