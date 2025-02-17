Previous
Looking for our hotel-Adelaide by 365projectorgchristine
Looking for our hotel-Adelaide

"The Brookman Building was the first purpose-built home to the South Australian school of mines and industries in 1991. To reduce costs at the time, the building was built in red brick with a dressing of limestone."
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

@365projectorgchristine
Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Great photo👍😊
February 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these amazing buidings!
February 17th, 2025  
