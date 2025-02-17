Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 439
Looking for our hotel-Adelaide
"The Brookman Building was the first purpose-built home to the South Australian school of mines and industries in 1991. To reduce costs at the time, the building was built in red brick with a dressing of limestone."
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1753
photos
131
followers
126
following
120% complete
View this month »
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
Latest from all albums
437
456
166
438
457
167
439
458
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Travels
Camera
Canon PowerShot A1200
Taken
17th September 2014 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nz and australia travels
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo👍😊
February 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these amazing buidings!
February 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close