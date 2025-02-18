Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 440
Seafarers Bridge - Melbourne
The bridge was named in homage to the ‘Mission to Seafarers’ centre located nearby on the northern bank of the Yarra River and to represent Melbourne's rich maritime history.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1756
photos
133
followers
128
following
120% complete
View this month »
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
Latest from all albums
438
457
167
439
458
168
440
459
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Travels
Camera
Canon PowerShot A1200
Taken
17th September 2014 11:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nz and australia travels
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful bridge, lovely shapes and blue sky.
February 18th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful bridge!
February 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close