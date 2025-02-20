Sign up
Previous
Photo 442
Truly breathtaking
"The Great Ocean Road day trip is the perfect way to explore Australia’s breathtaking coastal drive. From coastal towns to national parks and the beauty of the Southern Ocean"
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
1
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1762
photos
133
followers
128
following
121% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Travels
Camera
COOLPIX P4
Taken
18th September 2014 6:02am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nz and australia travels
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and inviting looking.
February 20th, 2025
