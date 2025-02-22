Previous
I'll take this one by 365projectorgchristine
I'll take this one

"Grey River Road - It is famous for being the best place to see wild koalas along the Great Ocean Road. Simply stroll down the Kennett River Koala Walk and spot these grey balls of cuteness hanging in the tree branches."
22nd February 2025

Christine Sztukow...

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so cute.
February 22nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
February 22nd, 2025  
