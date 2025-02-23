Sign up
Previous
Photo 445
Back on the road
"In 2004, the Great Ocean Walk opened, connecting 104 km of walking trails that follow the coastline near the Great Ocean Road, stretching from Apollo Bay to the 12 Apostles"
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
1
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1771
photos
133
followers
128
following
121% complete
438
439
440
441
442
443
444
445
443
462
444
463
172
173
464
445
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Travels
Camera
Canon PowerShot A1200
Taken
18th September 2014 3:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nz and australia travels
Paul J
ace
Very nice
February 23rd, 2025
