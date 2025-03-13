Previous
A Blessing by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 463

A Blessing

"An early-morning walk is a blessing for the whole day." - Henry David Thoreau
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing waterfall, lovely light and colours.
March 13th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Great view
March 13th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Yes, and a view like that an even greater blessing
March 13th, 2025  
