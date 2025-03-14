Sign up
Photo 464
Great wisdom
“The river has great wisdom and whispers its secrets to the hearts of men.”
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
3
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Views
10
Comments
3
3
Fav's
3
3
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
1st May 2019 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
washington travels
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
March 14th, 2025
Jo
ace
Just beautiful
March 14th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply beautiful , created by nature ! fav
March 14th, 2025
