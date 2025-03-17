Sign up
Photo 467
Scotty says-I'm ready to move on
Scotty loved laying up on his pillow watching everything going on while we were driving.
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1838
photos
136
followers
132
following
127% complete
Tags
washington travels
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Aww, so cute.
March 17th, 2025
