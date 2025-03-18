Sign up
Photo 468
Smith rock state park - Oregon
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1841
photos
136
followers
132
following
461
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
485
194
195
467
486
468
487
196
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
4th May 2019 11:43am
Tags
washington travels
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
March 18th, 2025
