Photo 470
One of the 7 Wonders of Oregon
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
3
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1847
photos
136
followers
132
following
128% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
4th May 2019 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
washington travels
Diana
ace
A magical capture of this wonderful scenery and rock formations.
March 20th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Wow!
March 20th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So beautiful.
March 20th, 2025
