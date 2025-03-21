Previous
New beauty after eruption by 365projectorgchristine
New beauty after eruption

I was living in Poulsbo Washington and was able to see the explosion 200 miles away.
"On March 27, 1980, a series of volcanic explosions and pyroclastic flows began at Mount St. Helens in Skamania County, Washington, United States. A series of phreatic blasts occurred from the summit and escalated until a major explosive eruption took place on May 18, 1980, at 8:32 am. The eruption, which had a volcanic explosivity index of 5, was the first to occur in the contiguous United States since the much smaller 1915 eruption of Lassen Peak in California. It has often been considered the most disastrous volcanic eruption in U.S. history."
Diana ace
Beautiful landscape and capture. Such an interesting narrative, I have learned something today.
March 21st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty scenic.
March 21st, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Great landscape shot and info
March 21st, 2025  
