"Shipyard ahead of self" Capt. Wolfson's
"Shipyard ahead of self" Capt. Wolfson's

This quote, reportedly from Capt. Wolfson's change of command ceremony, emphasizes the importance of the shipyard's mission and its collective goals over individual needs.
"Puget Sound Naval Shipyard was established in 1891 as a Naval Station and was designated Navy Yard Puget Sound in 1901. During World War I, the Navy Yard constructed ships, including 25 subchasers, seven submarines, two minesweepers, seven seagoing tugs, and two ammunition ships, as well as 1,700 small boats. During World War II, the shipyard's primary effort was the repair of battle damage to ships of the U.S. fleet and those of its allies."
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking.
March 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super shot
March 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Nice statue!
Nice statue!
March 24th, 2025  
