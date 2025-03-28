Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 478
Reminds me of my husbands childhood dreams
“Team Effort”, a 1994 work by artist Larry Anderson on display at the entrance to The Museum of Flight in Seattle Washington, depicts a young boy holding a toy jet with a bird perched on his shoulder.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1871
photos
139
followers
134
following
130% complete
View this month »
471
472
473
474
475
476
477
478
Latest from all albums
495
476
496
477
205
206
497
478
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
9th May 2019 8:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
washington travels
Barb
ace
What a delightful sculpture! Love the shadow, too!
March 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Sweet sculpture and edit. Love of flight!
March 28th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely image and a great looking statue.
March 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful to see… you husband is a special guy… animals love him.
March 28th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Lovely image.
March 28th, 2025
Dave
ace
Nice edit. The white vignette adds a dreamy quality
March 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close