Previous
Reminds me of my husbands childhood dreams by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 478

Reminds me of my husbands childhood dreams

“Team Effort”, a 1994 work by artist Larry Anderson on display at the entrance to The Museum of Flight in Seattle Washington, depicts a young boy holding a toy jet with a bird perched on his shoulder.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
What a delightful sculpture! Love the shadow, too!
March 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Sweet sculpture and edit. Love of flight!
March 28th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely image and a great looking statue.
March 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful to see… you husband is a special guy… animals love him.
March 28th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely image.
March 28th, 2025  
Dave ace
Nice edit. The white vignette adds a dreamy quality
March 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact