EA-6B Prowler-The Museum of Flight

My husband worked for the Navy on the EA-6B. He was proud of his work saying his job protected our servicemens lives. This is a photo of my husband at work.

What was the purpose of the EA-6B Prowler?

“Critical to the success of all aviation missions was the role of electronic countermeasures “jamming” or “defense suppression” aircraft. Navy EA-6B Prowlers determined threat location then jammed and destroyed enemy radars."