Photo 485
"The strength of a tree lies in its roots."
Hall of Mosses trail
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Tags
washington travels
Mags
ace
Whoa! Some very huge roots. Great textures!
April 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A beautiful roots on this tree… sooo true too
April 4th, 2025
