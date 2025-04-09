Sign up
Photo 490
In the presence of fog
"Olympic National Park supports some of the most extensive runs of wild salmon, trout, and char remaining in the Pacific Northwest. The cold northern Pacific Ocean on the Olympic Coast provides a rich feeding ground for 29 marine mammal species."
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
1
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1907
photos
143
followers
137
following
134% complete
Tags
washington travels
Mags
ace
A lovely misty scene.
April 9th, 2025
