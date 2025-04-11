Previous
The sea answers questions we didn't even know we had. by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 492

The sea answers questions we didn't even know we had.

"Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary is one of the nation's most treasured ocean areas, and home to a rich abundance of marine mammals, seabirds, fish, and thriving invertebrate communities.

The area occupies a maritime cultural landscape that has supported humans since time immemorial. The contemporary cultures of four coastal tribes - Hoh Tribe, Makah Tribe, Quileute Tribe, and Quinault Indian Nation - have forged inseparable ties to the ocean environment, maintaining traditions of the past while they navigate the challenges of the present."
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
134% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact