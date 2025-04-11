The sea answers questions we didn't even know we had.

"Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary is one of the nation's most treasured ocean areas, and home to a rich abundance of marine mammals, seabirds, fish, and thriving invertebrate communities.



The area occupies a maritime cultural landscape that has supported humans since time immemorial. The contemporary cultures of four coastal tribes - Hoh Tribe, Makah Tribe, Quileute Tribe, and Quinault Indian Nation - have forged inseparable ties to the ocean environment, maintaining traditions of the past while they navigate the challenges of the present."