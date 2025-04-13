Sign up
Port Townsend Wa.
"The movie "An Officer and a Gentleman" was filmed in Port Townsend, Washington. Filming took place in various locations around the town and at Fort Worden State Park. The movie was released in 1982."
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
13th May 2019 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
washington travels
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
April 13th, 2025
Dave
ace
Nice shot and interesting processing
April 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely capture and very interesting info! One of my favorite movies.
April 13th, 2025
