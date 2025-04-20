Previous
North Cascades National Park - Washington by 365projectorgchristine
North Cascades National Park - Washington

"Three dams, and their associated hydroelectric plants, still supply power to eastern Washington. The first you encounter is the Gorge Dam, which was completed in 1924 and replaced with its current concrete version in 1961. The second is the Diablo Dam, which was the tallest dam in the world when new.
The third and crown jewel is the Ross Dam, a 540-foot tall arch dam that’s over 1,300-feet long. It’s no Hoover Dam, but it’s certainly impressive, nestled in a valley with a view of some epic mountains."
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful scene!
April 20th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So beautiful.
April 20th, 2025  
