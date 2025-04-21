I'd rather be on a mountain top

"The tallest mountain in North Cascades National Park is Goode Mountain at 9,220 ft (2,810 m). It lies in a remote backcountry region of the southern section of the park. Nearby are several other peaks that exceed 9,000 ft (2,700 m), including Buckner Mountain (9,114 ft (2,778 m) and Mount Logan (9,087 ft (2,770 m)). At about 9,000 ft (2,700 m), about 5 miles (8.0 km) northeast of Goode Mountain, is Black Peak (8,970 ft (2,730 m)). Other prominent peaks in the southern section of the park include Boston Peak (8,894 ft (2,711 m)),Eldorado Peak (8,868 ft (2,703 m) and Forbidden Peak (8,815 ft (2,687 m)).