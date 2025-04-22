Previous
Beebe Bridge Park, Chelan Washington by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 503

Beebe Bridge Park, Chelan Washington

Spent the night here to rest up for our ferry ride up the gorge between Chelan and Stehekin, in the morning. Something I'd wanted to do for 45 years. I was so looking forward to it and was not disappointed.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks like fun.
April 22nd, 2025  
Brooke Lindsay
Nice scene!
April 22nd, 2025  
