Beebe Bridge Park, Chelan Washington
Spent the night here to rest up for our ferry ride up the gorge between Chelan and Stehekin, in the morning. Something I'd wanted to do for 45 years. I was so looking forward to it and was not disappointed.
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1946
photos
144
followers
141
following
137% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
17th May 2019 8:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
washington travels
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks like fun.
April 22nd, 2025
Brooke Lindsay
Nice scene!
April 22nd, 2025
