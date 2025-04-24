Sign up
Previous
Photo 505
Peaceful beauty
"This gorge formed as the river sliced through the crystalline core of the North Cascades mountains, powered by meltwater from the Cordilleran ice sheet and surrounding alpine glaciers"
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
2
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1952
photos
144
followers
141
following
138% complete
498
499
500
501
502
503
504
505
Latest from all albums
522
231
232
504
523
233
505
524
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
16th May 2019 11:47am
Tags
washington travels
Barb
ace
Sublimely beautiful!
April 24th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Very pretty. I love the symmetry and reflections and the pov.
April 24th, 2025
